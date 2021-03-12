'Call a truce': Philly friends design mobile app to reduce gun violence

More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Video shows ATV rider terrorizing motorist; suspect charged
2 teens killed; mayor says Philly losing 'entire generation' to gun violence
Pa. to pay $475K to family of pot suspect killed by bulldozer during pursuit
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
NJ man arrested, released days before pointing gun at officer
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
Show More
One year of COVID: Airlines offer cheap deals to entice people to fly
Schumer, Gillibrand call on NY Gov. Cuomo to resign
Biden, Democrats celebrate passing of COVID stimulus bill
1 of 3 women in Uber driver attack arrested
Georgetown Law professor fired after comments about Black students on Zoom
More TOP STORIES News