WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
PA woman adopts highway, spends weekends cleaning litter
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
PA woman adopts highway, spends weekends cleaning litter
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 man dead after SEPTA bus crash in Frankford: Officials
Protesters demand more protection on Atlantic City Boardwalk
Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
Pa. set to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Show More
Local congressmembers say the US Capitol Police must be expanded
Man shot, killed in the city's Logan section: Police
MLB moving All-Star Game out of GA over new voting restrictions
Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech
Gloucester Twp. police dedicates walkway to World Autism Awareness Day
More TOP STORIES News