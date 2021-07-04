Man critical following shooting in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Philadelphia.Philadelphia Police responded to West Colona Street in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city for reports of a man shot in the head.The victim was rushed to Temple Hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday, where he's listed in critical condition.Investigators say the man was shot while walking outside.It's unclear if he was the target, or if the victim was caught in the cross fire.