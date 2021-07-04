Man critical following shooting in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Police responded to West Colona Street in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city for reports of a man shot in the head.
The victim was rushed to Temple Hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday, where he's listed in critical condition.
Investigators say the man was shot while walking outside.
It's unclear if he was the target, or if the victim was caught in the cross fire.
