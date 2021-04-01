fatal fire

1 dead, elderly woman injured after fire in Tioga-Nicetown

By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, elderly woman injured after fire in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a fire in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Tioga Street.

Authorities tell Action News that a body was found inside the home after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

An elderly woman was also injured in the blaze. She was rushed to an area hospital where she's currently listed in critical condition.

There is no immediate word on what sparked the fire.

The victim that was found dead has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal firefire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
Feb. 23, 1991: 3 firefighters killed in One Meridian Plaza fire
1 dead in Trenton multi-alarm fire
Victim pulled from Logan house fire dies
1 dead in Salem County apartment fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prison safety changes following man's killing 1 hour after release
Batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fails quality check
Suspect wanted in murder of 11-year-old boy now in custody
Trooper goes viral for gifting boy new Stephen Curry sneakers
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
"Magic mud" used by every MLB team is harvested in south Jersey
Philadelphia police commissioner urges parents to be watchful of their children
Show More
Scammers targeting people who've received COVID-19 vaccine
Arson investigation underway following hotel fire in Old City
Vandal sought for thousands of dollars worth of graffiti damage
All Pa. residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Video shows gunmen opening fire on 7 people in Fishtown
More TOP STORIES News