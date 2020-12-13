Man dead following attempted carjacking at gas station in Tioga-Nicetown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said one man is dead following a shootout at a gas station in the city's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the Sunoco A-Plus Mini Mart parking lot at the intersection of Broad and Hunting Park avenues.

According to police, two men pulled into the lot and when the driver went inside the store two other men attempted to carjack and rob the passenger.

Investigators said the driver came out of the store and fired shots at the suspects who then fired back.

Police said the driver shot one of the suspects in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still trying to track down the second carjacking suspect.

Officers said the shooter had a legal permit to carry a handgun.
