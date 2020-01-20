Society

Lehigh Valley pizza delivery driver receives $2,020 tip from YouTube star

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pizza deliveryman in the Lehigh Valley recently received an unforgettable tip.

Nyles Harris works five days a week to get by while he attends Northampton Community College.

One day he delivered pizzas to a home in Bethlehem where Gabi DeMartino, a YouTube vlogger with millions of subscribers, answered the door.

She was filming a video for her channel when she gave Nyles a $2,020 tip.

He told WFMZ-TV the timing was perfect.

"I used it to pay off some debts, pay off some bills and I had to give some to my mom," said Harris. "She was hugging me and all kinds of stuff and she was like, 'why would you do this for me?' and I was like, 'you know I got you.'"

Harris would like to pay it forward someday.
