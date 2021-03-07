crime fighters

Who killed Daejour Smith? Mother seeks justice in shooting at South Philly Lowe's

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man was gunned down while at work in South Philadelphia, and police need the public's help to find his killer.

Monday, October 5, 2020 was a workday for 21-year-old Daejour Smith. He was at the Lowe's on Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia.

"He was assisting customers, handling the carts, and things like that," said his mother, Deborah Smith.

It was shortly after 1 p.m. when his mother said a car pulled up to Daejour.

"What the detective has shared thus far is he didn't stand a chance. That the car just drove up, somebody got out the car, and they came to him and approached him," Deborah said.

That is when police said Daejour was shot multiple times. He died later at the hospital.

"This was a young person; he had his whole life ahead of him," Deborah added. "The grieving is tremendous."

Officials say the suspects were in a stolen vehicle.

"It was a stolen car that was recovered," Deborah said. "It was a driver and the person who got out of the car, so it was two people involved."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.
