As we focus on Hurricane Florence, the Red Cross wants everybody to know now is a good time as any to be thinking about emergency preparedness for any type of disaster.
We've all seen the devastation a storm can bring, downed power lines that can leave you in the dark and without communications or flooding that can drive you out of your home.
"Evacuation is one of the things you should think about," said Monica Cryan, Red Cross.
The Red Cross has three basic steps to being prepared.
Step 1: Build a Kit.
"Which should include things like a flashlight, an emergency blanket, extra batteries," said Cryan. "And then a first aid kit. Many times people forget this is a disaster kit, you want to include a first aid kit."
Of course, if the power goes out in the area, there's a strong possibility ATMs will not work.
"It's always a good idea to have cash, personal documents and an ID, like a passport, with you," said Cryan. "And any medications that you may need. You want to put those medications in the kit."
Step 2: Prepare food and water
Non-perishable goods like canned food could be vitally important in an emergency. Make sure the food is already prepared. Remember to include an ample supply of water as well.
"You want to have at least a gallon per person per day, that's the recommended amount of water to have," said Cryan.
Step 3: Be informed
"September is National Preparedness Month so we think it's a really good time to think about your family and get a plan," Cryan said.
The Red Cross has an emergency App that you can download to your phone. From the App, you can track storms as well as find locations for nearby shelters.
