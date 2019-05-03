Tire slasher damages nearly a dozen cars in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "They punctured the tire here. I had to get someone to put another on but I'm still out of luck," said Crystal Thomas.The single mother was stranded at her home Wednesday after a knife-wielding vandal slashed nearly a dozen parked cars on the 3600 block of Aspen Street.In a matter of minutes, working-class families became the victims of a senseless crime."He hit two tires," said Yvonne O'Neill. "The one that's in the shop and one that's out here."Surveillance video shows the suspect acting alone, but it's a harsh reminder of what played out 20 blocks away on Media Street between 54th and 61st, where Philadelphia police say three men slashed the tires of about 50 parked cars in March.Given the distance, detectives don't believe this latest incident is related, but residents on Aspen Street worry this brazen vandal could return and strike again."Actually afraid, like who is that mad to puncture every tire on the block?" asked Crystal Thomas.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.