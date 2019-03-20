Police release video of suspects in West Philadelphia tire slashing spree

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police released surveillance video that captured a portion of a tire slashing spree in West Philadelphia.
Scores of tires were slashed along seven blocks of Media Street in West Philadelphia Tuesday.
In the video you can see two suspects walking along the street, dipping down near the wheel wells.
One is wearing all black and the other is wearing a white shirt.
They were seen walking west on Media Street.
Police said while they were first notified around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the video was taken around 1 a.m.
Police are still working on an exact count of just how many cars were hit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
