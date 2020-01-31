Double shooting leaves 2-year-old child injured in Camden County, New Jersey

WOODLYNNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man and a toddler injured by gunfire on Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 300 block of Chestnut Avenue in Woodlynne, Camden County.

Police confirm a 2-year-old child was shot in the foot and the man was shot twice in the back.

Both victims walked into Cooper Medical Center. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
