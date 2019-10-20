Toddler among two shot in Philadelphia, police say

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 700 block of West Luzurne Street.
Police say the young child and another unknown victim were taken to an area hospital after someone opened fire on a vehicle. The conditions of both victims are unknown at this time.
DEVELOPING: Police confirm young child was shot.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) October 20, 2019
Initially transported to Einstein Medical now at St. Christopher’s.@6abc pic.twitter.com/01jJLDyT8e
Blocks away, on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue, three men were injured in a triple shooting. It's not unknown if the shootings are related.
No arrests have been made in either case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.