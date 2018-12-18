Bucks County authorities are investigating the death of a toddler at a Falls Township apartment complex Tuesday.Police were called to the Commons of Fallsington complex in the unit block of Makefield Road around 5 p.m. for the report of a death of a child.Chopper 6 was overhead Tuesday night as a large evidence truck could be seen parked outside of the complex.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Falls Township Police are investigating.------