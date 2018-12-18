FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Bucks County authorities are investigating the death of a toddler at a Falls Township apartment complex Tuesday.
Police were called to the Commons of Fallsington complex in the unit block of Makefield Road around 5 p.m. for the report of a death of a child.
Chopper 6 was overhead Tuesday night as a large evidence truck could be seen parked outside of the complex.
The Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Falls Township Police are investigating.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps