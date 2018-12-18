CHILD DEATH

Toddler found dead in Bucks County apartment, officials say

Police investigate the death of a toddler in Falls Township: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., December 18, 2018

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Bucks County authorities are investigating the death of a toddler at a Falls Township apartment complex Tuesday.

Police were called to the Commons of Fallsington complex in the unit block of Makefield Road around 5 p.m. for the report of a death of a child.

Chopper 6 was overhead Tuesday night as a large evidence truck could be seen parked outside of the complex.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Falls Township Police are investigating.

