Toddler gets stuck in claw machine

A woman in Alabama had to call for help when her toddler got stuck in a claw machine.Ezra Ingersoll's mother says her family was eating dinner in a game room at Rotolo's Pizzeria in Fairhope so the kids could play.She says she only turned around for a minute when the 2-year-old got stuck after crawling inside to try and get a toy.First responders eventually rescued Ezra. He wasn't hurt and even got to keep one of the toys inside.-----