California 3-year-old kept herself, baby brother alive after parents' murder-suicide, police say

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- New details were revealed Tuesday about a heartbreaking murder-suicide in Los Angeles, where two children were also found.

Police gave an update on the children, a 3-year-old girl and a 2-month-old boy.

Both are in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services and they are said to be thriving.

Investigators didn't reveal much about what happened when they found the children but said the sister was a hero in the ordeal.

"Our little angel was able to keep herself and her brother alive," said LAPD Capt. Maureen Ryan. "The baby is a miracle baby and the little girl is a hero. She's an absolute hero."

Investigators said the children's father shot and killed their mother, then turned the gun on himself.

Police haven't said exactly how long the children may have been on their own before they were found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesu.s. & worldmurder suicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News