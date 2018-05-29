Toddler left home alone falls from 2nd story window; parents charged

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Maggie Kent on Action News at 4 p.m. on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By Maggie Kent
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police believe a toddler was left alone inside his Upper Darby apartment for hours on Monday. Neighbors were alerted to the situation after the three-year-old boy fell two stories from a small broken window pane.

Gilda Clinton, a neighbor, heard his cries, telling us, "I limped over there and he had all this blood on him. I said 'Where is your mom?' He kept looking up at the window.'"

She scooped the boy up and called for an ambulance.

When police arrived on Hampden Road, they found the apartment door locked. Executing a search warrant, officers broke down the door and found that there was no one inside.

Two hours after the fall, the child's mother arrived home.

"She claims that she was working then she went to the store. We kind of believe her," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood. "The father was supposedly watching the child. The father claims he went out to find a job."

Both parents, 29-year-old Lea Wanhi and 31-year-old Legbo Wanhi, are facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child. They are being held on $30,000 bail each.

Child services are investigating this incident.

Neighbors say they were shocked to hear the boy was left alone.

"He honestly seemed like a happy baby, so it was really a surprise to me," said Sharon Suida.

The child suffered injuries to his face and head. He is in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild endangermentparents chargedUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News