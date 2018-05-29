Police believe a toddler was left alone inside his Upper Darby apartment for hours on Monday. Neighbors were alerted to the situation after the three-year-old boy fell two stories from a small broken window pane.Gilda Clinton, a neighbor, heard his cries, telling us, "I limped over there and he had all this blood on him. I said 'Where is your mom?' He kept looking up at the window.'"She scooped the boy up and called for an ambulance.When police arrived on Hampden Road, they found the apartment door locked. Executing a search warrant, officers broke down the door and found that there was no one inside.Two hours after the fall, the child's mother arrived home."She claims that she was working then she went to the store. We kind of believe her," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood. "The father was supposedly watching the child. The father claims he went out to find a job."Both parents, 29-year-old Lea Wanhi and 31-year-old Legbo Wanhi, are facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child. They are being held on $30,000 bail each.Child services are investigating this incident.Neighbors say they were shocked to hear the boy was left alone."He honestly seemed like a happy baby, so it was really a surprise to me," said Sharon Suida.The child suffered injuries to his face and head. He is in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.------