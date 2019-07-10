Toddler thrown into field in West Philadelphia during argument

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating why a toddler was thrown from a car during an argument Wednesday morning in a West Philadelphia.

Police say around 9:45 a.m. a man and a woman were having an argument in a tan Acura at 42nd and Lancaster Avenue.

Multiple witnesses have told Action News that they saw the man angrily remove a 1-year-old child from the car--still strapped in a car seat--and throw the child into the air, landing in a nearby grassy area.

Bystanders also say they saw the woman smashing the windows of the car with a bat and bricks.

Witness James Street, who works nearby, said, "The lady was beating up the car with a bat. And the gentleman got out the car and took the baby seat, with the baby in it, and tossed it halfway across the field like a football."

Police say the man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. No word on his condition.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, treated for an abrasion to the forehead, and is in stable condition.

No word from police on any charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Insurance adjusters allegedly stole $300K from homeowners
Police ID suspect wanted for attempted abduction in Philly
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Former star QB turned police cadet now wanted for assault
Philly Flavor at Women's World Cup Soccer Parade in NYC
Homicide warrant issued for man, 80, in death of his wife
Hot dog rolls recalled due to choking hazard, plastic contamination
Show More
Driver escapes injury when cactus pierces windshield
Woman charged after crash injures 2 teens near mall
Couples say they were targeted by thieves at Del. weddings
USWNT celebrates World Cup win in NYC with parade
Police: Driver surrenders in N.J. hit-and-run that killed teen
More TOP STORIES News