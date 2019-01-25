Toddler, woman killed in South Phila. fire; 4 escape

Incredible firefighting & EMS care/transport by @PhillyFireDept members in Battalion 1 this morning; we are saddened by the outcome, hopeful for the survivors, & thinking about all those affected... #fireiseveryonesfight pic.twitter.com/FE3dQLFBcq — Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) January 25, 2019

A young boy and a woman were killed in a fast-moving fire in South Philadelphia that also injured four others.The fire started around 2:15 a.m. Friday in a middle rowhome along the 2600 block of South 3rd Street.Arriving firefighters learned there might be people trapped inside the home, so they quickly employed a high-risk procedure."We also had fire companies come in through the rear doing what we call a Vent, Enter, Search, which is a very dangerous technique, but allows us quick access into the structure. This was an aggressive interior attack in a search for life," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.Initially, crews did not see fire from the outside, but upon entering the home, they found heavy smoke and flames on the first floor.Four occupants had already escaped the home. At least three did so by jumping out of the second story windows.Those who jumped sustained leg injuries. A couple of the victims were also being treated for second degree burns and smoke inhalation.Firefighters quickly searched the home for others who were trapped. They soon found the two victims who were not able to get out in time.No names have been released, but authorities confirm the victims to be a male toddler and an adult female.The cause of the fire is also under investigation.-----