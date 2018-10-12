Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway

Authorities have confirmed that the human remains found near a busy street in Camden, New Jersey, are that of a toddler.In an alleyway cut through, near the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue, next to an abandoned home and a pile of garbage, was the body of a child."A passerby noticed a suspicious bag. Upon inspecting that bag a little further they noticed what looked to be human remains," said Camden County Chief of Detectives William Townsend.The disturbing discovery was made at 1:30 Thursday afternoon.The body was later brought to the county medical examiner"It's a child, about a year to two years old based on the measurement of the bones from the medical examiner's office. We don't have a race or gender at this point," Townsend said.The area where the discovery was made is a common cut through for pedestrians.While there are abandoned houses on one side, there are surveillance cameras on the other. Police are hoping they captured something."Any surveillance cameras in that area have been looked at by our agency," Townsend said.Police are searching databases of missing children, but have a suspicion that this child was never reported to be missing."Maybe a family member, friend, neighbor who had a child around that age or that size for an unknown reason doesn't have that child anymore," Townsend said.The body is being transported to forensic anthropologists that work with the state police. Hopefully they can answer the remaining questions: If this was a boy or girl, their race, and manner of death - all facts that will help solve this case.Police say the body had been left behind for at least two weeks. If any this information sounds familiar, Camden County prosecutors want to hear from you.------