Toilet explodes after lightning strikes septic tank

FORT MYERS, Florida -- A toilet turned into a missile because of a lightning strike.

MaryLou Ward said she was in bed with her husband and three dogs during the rain and thunder, when all of a sudden they were blown out of bed. In the photos, you can see the porcelain broken into pieces.

Lightning hit the ground in front of their home over the weekend. That strike was just a little too close to the septic tank. It sparked methane gas from the tank, which led to an explosion that destroyed the tank, the home's plumbing and a toilet inside.

All of the plumbing will likely have to be replaced.

