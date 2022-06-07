Coronavirus

Pennsylvania governor tests positive for coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The 73-year-old governor said in the tweet he has mild symptoms. He said he tested positive in the evening.

"I'm grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster," Wolf said in his tweet.



Wolf, a Democrat, said he will be following the CDC's guidance to isolate at home.

Wolf tested positive for the virus in December 2020 as well. He was asymptomatic at the time, according to his office.
