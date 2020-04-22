Coronavirus

Governor Tom Wolf to unveil color-coded plan to reopening Pennsylvania: Sources

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine are expected to unveil a color-coded plan to reopening the Commonwealth, Action News has learned.

Wolf and Levine are expected to explain more on the plan and provide an update on the coronavirus and efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night during a virtual press conference at 7 p.m.

Sources tell Action News that Wolf will announce a 3-stage plan to open the Commonwealth.

Wolf will explain the stages are red, yellow and green, and different parts of the state will be at different stages depending on their COVID-19 status.

CASES

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death toll rose by 58 to 1,622, the state health department reported Wednesday, with more than 1,150 additional people testing positive for the virus that causes the disease.

Statewide, more than 35,600 people have tested positive.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

