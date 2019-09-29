Toms River police searching for driver allegedly involved in child luring incidents

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Toms River, New Jersey are looking for a vehicle after two reported cases of a person inside trying to lure a child around 5 p.m. on Saturday.Police tell Action News the first incident happened at Chippewa and Apache Drive and the second incident was nearby in the area of Shawnee Drive.In both cases, children left the scene and notified their parents.Investigators say the suspect's vehicle was light gray or silver and is an older model sports utility vehicle."In both interactions, the children removed themselves from the situation, and notified their parents, who contacted the police. Police are continuing to investigate this matter, and remain in the area with extra patrols," said police in a statement.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 732-349-0150.