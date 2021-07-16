Top 6: Where to have brunch in Philadelphia (Part 2)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They say the first meal of the day is the most important one, so we better make it good. Here are some of the best brunch spots in our area.in Bella Vista does brunch Wednesday through Sunday starting at 9 a.m. They gave me so much food, I had a difficult time figuring out where to begin. I thought I would start with something I have never had, buttermilk brined fried chicken thighs and waffles with a poached egg on top, break it up with a coconut espresso martini, and end with something I could not put down, the crab cake sandwich topped with eggs benedict.Next stop, Old City, to check out, a women and family-owned spot that opened about two years ago. It is perfect for takeout, or a casual quick bite, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day of the week. They served me an order of Nutella French toast, a truffle avocado toast benedict, and the best dish of all the dishes, the chorizo tacos! Everything is full of flavor and has a little extra spice to excite your taste buds.is just outside of Rittenhouse Square, and offers a brunch menu Friday through Sunday. With menu items like sweet cinnamon crullers, a cornmeal Dutch baby pancake topped with pancetta, and a fried chicken French toast battered biscuit sandwich, you will need something to wash it all down. Luckily, they are known for their inventive cocktails, like the Strawberry Swing, the Aperol Spritz, and a build your own mimosa kit.