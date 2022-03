PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Levick Street.Police say two vehicles collided at the scene.The Action Cam showed an SUV and a second vehicle with severe damage.A fire hydrant was knocked over in the collision and could be seen next to the SUV.One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.The roadway was closed as police investigated the crash.