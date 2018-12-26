Tougher penalties take effect for repeated Pennsylvania DUIs

Tougher penalties take effect for repeated Pennsylvania DUIs. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 10:30 p.m. on December 26, 2018.

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
The legal consequences for repeatedly driving under the influence in Pennsylvania are now more severe under a new law that's just gone into effect.

Legislation passed in October by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf establishes the state's first felony for DUI.

That applies when someone is charged with a third offense with at least twice the legal limit for alcohol, or any fourth-time offender. Pennsylvania law sets the legal limit for driving at 0.08 percent.

Previously, all DUI offenses in Pennsylvania were treated as misdemeanors, which carry lighter penalties and fewer other consequences.

The new law also mandates longer jail time for those who unintentionally cause someone's death because of a repeat DUI violation.

The stiffer penalties for repeatedly driving drunk in Pennsylvania took effect Sunday.

