Toy gun prompts lockdown, early dismissal at Upper Darby High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Toy gun prompts lockdown, early dismissal at Upper Darby High School. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on November 1, 2018.

By
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A dropped toy gun led to a lockdown and early dismissal at Upper Darby High School on Thursday morning.

It all began around 8 a.m. when a staffer in a busy hallway saw what appeared to be a real gun fall out of a student's backpack.

That student scooped it up, but a lockdown was quickly called.

Police responded and eventually the item was found. It turned out to be a realistic toy gun in the possession of a 16-year-old.

Pictured: A toy gun that prompted a lockdown of Upper Darby High School on November 1, 2018.



"Through the school's camera we were able to pick out the guy. We went up and took him out of the classroom, and in his crotch was this gun," said police Supt. Michael Chitwood.

It had been a stomach-dropping morning for many family members as they waited outside the school and, in many cases, received conflicting texts and rumors from students inside.
EMBED More News Videos

Upper Darby High School under lockdown. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 1, 2018.



Police haven't been able to talk to the student to find out why he had the toy gun. Due to his age, police say his parents will need to be with him before he is questioned.

The Upper Darby Police Department said during the lockdown, they received 14 calls that they could not respond to.

"Five of them were priority calls handled by outside jurisdictions. Before you do anything irresponsible at one of our schools, remember that you are putting others in need at risk," police said on Twitter.

EMBED More News Videos

View from Chopper 6 over Upper Darby High School after the school was placed on lockdown on November 1, 2018.


In his statement, Acting Superintendent Dr. Daniel P. McGarry said he understands how unnerving this type of situation is for the community.

"I am sorry for the anxiety caused by this morning's situation and appreciate your support as we always keep our children's safety as our top priority," McGarry said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsschool lockdownearly dismissalgunsUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market
Realtor found shot outside home for sale in Mayfair
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Baby 'died of diaper rash,' prosecutor says
Synagogue suspect pleads not guilty as more funerals planned
Man shot during Halloween party at after-hours club
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
104-year-old piano teacher inspiring students at Curtis
Show More
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Police: Man wearing horror movie mask shoots 2 in NYC
10th child dies in viral outbreak at N.J. pediatric rehab center
2nd pediatric facility in New Jersey hit by viral outbreak
The Eagles won it all about 9 months ago. Guess what that means...
More News