Toyota worker dragged while woman allegedly steals car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police released a new video Thursday morning of a woman who stole a car from the Center City Toyota dealership.

They say the woman, seen in this video, walked in and asked to see a silver 2013 Dodge Dart on Tuesday.

A staff member allowed her to sit in the vehicle, that was parked in the lot.

That's when authorities say the woman started the car and drove off while dragging the staff member several feet before that person fell to the ground.

If you recognize the suspect, police want to hear from you.

