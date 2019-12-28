Tractor-trailer, 2 other vehicles involved in crash on I-495 in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Part of northbound Interstate 495 in New Castle, Delaware was shut down for several hours on Saturday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Terminal Avenue off-ramp.

According to police, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle. The truck jackknifed and then flipped onto its side.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, police say.

No injuries were reported.

Northbound I-495 has since reopened.
