Tractor trailer catches fire on the New Jersey Turnpike

CARNEYS POINT TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer caught fire on the New Jersey Turnpike Monday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Carneys Point Township.

The truck was carrying a load of shelving when it caught fire.

Fire crews had to bring tankers in to help fight the fire.

So far there is no word on injuries.

Officials said to expect delays in the area.
