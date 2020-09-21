Tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill closes southbound lanes of I-495 in Delaware

EDGEMOOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are on the scene of a Monday morning crash on Interstate 495 involving a tractor-trailer with a large fuel spill.

The crash, which happened at about 10:50 a.m., has closed all southbound lanes of I-495 in the area of Edgemoor Road.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

Police have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
