Tractor-trailer crash in New Jersey blamed on road rage

New dash cam video shows a frightening tractor-trailer crash in North Jersey that may have been the result of road rage.It happened near Mahwah, Bergen County last Thursday.According to police, an SUV driver claimed the tractor-trailer was being driven aggressively and changing lanes recklessly.The SUV driver pulled in front of the tractor-trailer and hit the brakes in an effort to slow it down and prevent an accident, police say.The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control, hit a median, flipped and slid across the travel lanes of Route 17.Both drivers were cited for reckless and careless driving.There were no serious injuries.Police released the video to underscore the dangers of road rage.------