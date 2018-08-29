Tractor-trailer crash in New Jersey blamed on road rage

EMBED </>More Videos

Tractor trailer crash may be result of road rage. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on August 29, 2018.

MAHWAH, N.J. (WPVI) --
New dash cam video shows a frightening tractor-trailer crash in North Jersey that may have been the result of road rage.

It happened near Mahwah, Bergen County last Thursday.

According to police, an SUV driver claimed the tractor-trailer was being driven aggressively and changing lanes recklessly.

The SUV driver pulled in front of the tractor-trailer and hit the brakes in an effort to slow it down and prevent an accident, police say.

The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control, hit a median, flipped and slid across the travel lanes of Route 17.

Both drivers were cited for reckless and careless driving.

There were no serious injuries.

Police released the video to underscore the dangers of road rage.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsroad ragetruck crashMahwah
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Philly detective under investigation for racially-charged letter
Go-kart crash leaves woman dead in Cape May Co.
Arrest in hit-and-run that killed man, 70, getting ice cream
2 men arrested for brazen Chester murder
VIDEO: Charity jar stolen from Wawa store in New Jersey
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Philadelphia Eagles help out after gear stolen from youth team
Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans after ruling
Show More
Gun battle erupts outside of West Philly rec center
3 injured in South Philly drive-by shooting, including teen
Family mourns man shot outside bus in Hunting Park
Woman struck, killed by train on Broad Street Line
Philly dismisses schools early on day 2 due to heat
More News