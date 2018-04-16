Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., April 16, 2018 (WPVI)

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --
A section of I-95 southbound in Delaware is closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Police said the vehicle jack-knifed on the southbound lanes just south of the I-495 split in Claymont around 11 a.m. Monday.

The truck damaged guardrails and light poles and some fuel spilled onto the highway.

Police said the driver was flown to Christiana Hospital. The extent of his injury is not known.

At this time it is not clear if the weather was a factor in the crash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newstractor traileraccidentspills
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News