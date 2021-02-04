Tractor-trailer fire causes delays on Schuylkill Expressway near Gladwyne, Pa.

GLADWYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer fire briefly shut down the Schuylkill Expressway near Gladwyne, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway.Chopper 6 was over the scene as firefighters were extinguishing the smoldering truck.No injuries have been reported.Traffic was backed up for miles until crews cleared the scene around 9 p.m.