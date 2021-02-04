GLADWYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer fire briefly shut down the Schuylkill Expressway near Gladwyne, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as firefighters were extinguishing the smoldering truck.
No injuries have been reported.
Traffic was backed up for miles until crews cleared the scene around 9 p.m.
Tractor-trailer fire causes delays on Schuylkill Expressway near Gladwyne, Pa.
TRUCK FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More