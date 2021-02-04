truck fire

Tractor-trailer fire causes delays on Schuylkill Expressway near Gladwyne, Pa.

GLADWYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer fire briefly shut down the Schuylkill Expressway near Gladwyne, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as firefighters were extinguishing the smoldering truck.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic was backed up for miles until crews cleared the scene around 9 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gladwynefiretruck fireaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRUCK FIRE
VIDEO: Huge fire burns near highway after truck hauling fuel rolls over
VIDEO: Truck engulfed in flames careens down icy interstate
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
Tractor trailer catches fire on the New Jersey Turnpike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elderly woman recounts brazen carjacking: 'I'm scared to death'
School district suspends bus service after COVID outbreak among drivers
Face masks showing up in mail are part of latest scam
What you should know about Gov. Wolf's proposed state income tax hike
Union unveils new 2021 secondary jerseys
ATF aiding investigation into 4-alarm boardwalk blaze in Ocean City
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Show More
UPenn doctor brings transparency to COVID vaccine for Black community
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
AccuWeather: Clouds clear overnight, sun returns Thursday
Philadelphia police investigate deadly arson
More TOP STORIES News