Traffic

Truck trailer collapses on Interstate 95 in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was some unusual traffic trouble on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

The trailer portion of a big rig apparently collapsed while traveling on the highway near the Vine Street Expressway in Center City.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the trailer bent in the middle, with parts of the roof and sides split open.

There was no immediate word as to what caused the trailer to buckle.

There was cargo in the trailer, though it's not clear what the truck was hauling.

No injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcenter city philadelphiatruck crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News