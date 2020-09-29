Philadelphia man charged with murder in death of transgender woman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6389136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Philadelphia police are investigating the brutal beating of a transgender woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of a transgender woman in Philadelphia on Monday morning.Police say around 8 a.m. on Monday, officers observed the driver of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler disregard a stop sign near 41st Street and Westminister Avenue.After initiating a motor vehicle stop, officers were approached by the driver stating that his passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound.Police say the victim, 29-year-old Tracy "Mia" Green was rushed to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the neck. She was later pronounced dead.Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs identified Green as a member of the transgender community, calling the killing "a somber reminder of the epidemic of violence against trans individuals."Police say the driver of the Jeep, Abdullah lbn El-Amin Jaamia, 28, was arrested on murder charges.It's still unclear what sparked the shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.