COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Traditional Jewish dinner held at Wawa in Old City

EMBED </>More Videos

In Old City Philadelphia, there is a new twist on a Friday night tradition as reported by Jeff Chirico during Action News at 11 on January 18, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In Old City Philadelphia, there is a new twist on a Friday night tradition.

Members of the Jewish faith merged the practice of their religion with their fondness for a certain food. It was Shabbat at Wawa.

Dozens gathered at the 6th and Chestnut store for a traditional Jewish dinner in a most untraditional spot.

Brian Feldman, Host of Wawa Shabbawa said, "Judaism is part of my identity but being a fan of Wawa is too so when you merge the two you get Wawa Shabbawa.

That's the name of the dinner, performance artist Brian Feldman has given to this unlikely pairing.

The Philly native replaces wine with grape juice and uses soft pretzels instead of Challah.

The point is to make Shabbat dinner fun and accessible to all.

"By doing Shabbat dinner at Wawa it's reminding everyone that Shabbat is wherever people gather," added Brian.

While this is Philly's first, Brian has hosted three Wawa Shabbawas in DC and Florida. He came up with the idea when the convenience store chain opened a location in his neighborhood in DC.

"After I walked in and I looked to my right there were communal tables and I thought to myself this is the perfect place to have a Shabbat dinner," said Brian.

"It integrates the secular and religious in a meaningful way. It engaged me as well," said Ben Behrend of Society Hill.

"I think what he's trying to do is bring people together and show them why we shouldn't think of each other as separate or different or unusual," added Eileen O'Brien of Center City.

Feldman says he doesn't ask store management for permission, but still invites the public through social media. He says like at Wawa all are welcome.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newswawa
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Learning the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King
A field of tulips in the middle of winter
NJ officer sworn in by cop who saved his life 30 years ago
Valley Elementary School "Sensory path"
Donating furniture to Habitat for Humanity
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warnings Posted for Parts of Our Area
Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.
Murphy declares state of emergency for NJ starting at noon
Mueller disputes report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
Man shot and killed in Frankford
Man rescued from icy pond after risking life to save his dogs in Del.
Police: NJ teacher arrested for having sex with student
Utility companies taking steps to limit icing issues
Show More
4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape in Delaware
Mourners pay respect at veteran's funeral in South Jersey
Philly Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown to step down
The impact of the government shutdown on local workers
Students targeted in multiple robberies in West Philadelphia
More News