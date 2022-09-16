Emergency work causes traffic mess on I-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania

Drivers are urged to make alternative travel plans to avoid the area.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some emergency construction work after part of I-95 south buckled has caused a traffic nightmare in Chester, Pennsylvania.

According to officials, the right and center lanes of I-95 south near U.S. 352 will remain closed through the night.

As of about 5 p.m., delays stretched about two hours.

"Really pack your patience and take your time - this is a major issue," Action News traffic reporter Gina Gannon said.

Officials said crews were working to repair the issue.

