Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest, cocaine seizure in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A traffic stop in Burlington County, New Jersey led to a DWI arrest and cocaine seizure.

State police say 46-year-old Carlos Hernandez-Pacheco was stopped for a traffic violation on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel Township on May 5.

That's when the trooper determined he was under the influence and had $600 worth of cocaine on him.

Hernandez-Pacheco was charged with possession cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and DWI. He was released pending a future court date.
