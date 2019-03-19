Pot and Pot-laced Vape Pens Seized After Traffic Stop

GEORGETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- Police arrested a New York man on drug charges after stopping him for a traffic violation.The traffic stop happened Tuesday, March 12th on South Dupont Boulevard in Georgetown.A search of 49-year-old Than Nguyen's vehicle resulted in the seizure of 20 pounds of Marijuana.Officers also found 300 THC Vape pens.THC is the main hallucinogenic component in marijuana.Nguyen was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and related charges.He was released after posting bail.