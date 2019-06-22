philly news

2 people hospitalized after vehicle slams into crowd in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say two people are in the hospital after a vehicle barreled through a crowd in West Philadelphia.

It happened before 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 52nd and Spruce streets.

Police say an 87-year-old woman in the striking vehicle, stepped on the gas instead of the break, causing her car to swerve and hit two women.

One victim, a 51-year-old was pinned under the car and suffered cuts and bruises.

The second victim, a 29-year-old suffered cuts and bruises and a contusion to the head.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment and listed in stable condition.

The driver was not injured. Police say the crash was accidental.
