2 people hospitalized after vehicle slams into crowd in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say two people are in the hospital after a vehicle barreled through a crowd in West Philadelphia.It happened before 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 52nd and Spruce streets.Police say an 87-year-old woman in the striking vehicle, stepped on the gas instead of the break, causing her car to swerve and hit two women.One victim, a 51-year-old was pinned under the car and suffered cuts and bruises.The second victim, a 29-year-old suffered cuts and bruises and a contusion to the head.Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment and listed in stable condition.The driver was not injured. Police say the crash was accidental.