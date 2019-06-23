2 women hospitalized after driver loses control in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say two women are in the hospital after a vehicle barreled through a crowd in West Philadelphia.It happened before 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 52nd and Spruce streets.Police say an 87-year-old woman in the striking vehicle, stepped on the gas instead of the break, causing her car to swerve and hit two women.At the scene, we spoke to the driver, Virginia Jackson, who claims she was not at fault.A mangled front bumper only telling half the story of the dramatic sceneNext to the banged up SUV, a mess of jewelry and buckets that were sent flying.Police say the driver plowed through the intersection where the items were being sold by two women who were also struck.She was in the car with her daughter."It took me and her turning the wheel to get it in parking," said Jackson.She believes it was some type of mechanical issue with the car.One victim, a 51-year-old was pinned under the car and suffered cuts and bruises.The second victim, a 29-year-old suffered cuts and bruises and a contusion to the head.Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment and listed in stable condition.The driver was not injured. Police say the crash was accidental.It's unknown if Jackson will face any charges.