1 dead, 1 hospitalized in head-on crash in Newark

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Newark.The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Polly Drummond Road near the intersection of Foxfire Drive.Authorities say a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond Road when a 2009 Infiniti G37 traveling in the opposite direction failed to stay in the northbound lane and drifted into the path of the Jeep.The driver of the Jeep did not have time to move out of the way to avoid a head-on collision.Both drivers, who were the sole occupants of their vehicles, were transported to Christiana Hospital for their injuries.The driver of the Infiniti G37, identified as 41-year-old Lamar R. Elam of Wilmington, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.The 44-year-old driver of the Jeep Wrangler sustained non-life threatening injuries.Polly Drummond Road in the area of Foxfire Drive was closed for approximately three hours as the crash scene was cleared.The crash remains under investigation.------