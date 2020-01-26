1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into concrete barrier on Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another was injured in a one-car crash on Kelly Drive early Sunday.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Kelly Drive just north of Hunting Park Avenue.
Police said the driver lost control of the car and struck a concrete wall.
Two people were taken to Temple University Hospital where one of the victims was pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
