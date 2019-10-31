1 dead, 1 injured in Route 55 crash in Deptford Township, New Jersey

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Route 55 in Deptford Township, Gloucester County.It happened around midnight Thursday on the northbound lanes.Police said the driver lost control leaving the road and crashed into the middle wooded barrier area.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.The second person was taken to Cooper University Hospital with serious injuries.The crash remains under investigation.