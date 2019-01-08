TRAFFIC

1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Philly police office in Juniata

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead, 2 injured in Juniata crash. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 8, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is dead and two others are injured after an SUV crashed in front of the Philadelphia Police Major Crimes Auto Squad office in the Juniata section.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday on the 4200 block of Macalester Street.

Police say the 39-year-old driver lost control of the Honda SUV and slammed into a light pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old front passenger was ejected from the vehicle. He was found conscious lying on the street by police.

The backseat passenger, a 21-year-old, had to be cut out of the SUV. He suffered a fractured skull.

Both men are listed in very critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

"At this time, we believe that just the one vehicle was involved," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Police say there are working cameras in the neighborhood that may have captured the collision.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficcrashaccidentphiladelphia police
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Car hits utility pole in West Windsor, 1 injured
Man arraigned from hospital bed in crash that killed Mummers
Police in Del. had pursued driver who crashed in South Philly, killing 3
North Carolina man nearly killed after debris crashes through car windshield
More Traffic
Top Stories
Nick Foles lands on Sports Illustrated cover again
Suspect pleads guilty to some charges in Temple student killing
Furloughed workers rally at Liberty Bell amid shutdown
Police: Limping man deliberately set recycling plant fire
Police: 2 male teens sought for assaulting 2 teen girls
School bus driver to face citations in crash that injured 14
Cab driver knocked out with bottle of Wild Turkey, crashes into home
Police shoot pit bulls that injured woman, dog in 2nd attack
Show More
Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly
What's the buzz about the Eagles/Saints matchup?
Chicago brewer offers free beer for a year for 43-yard field goal
'Foles,' 'Kelce' part of Puppy Bowl lineup
NFL changes Parkey's missed field goal to block by Hester
More News