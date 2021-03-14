1 dead after car hits side of Camden building, bursts into flames

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash late Saturday night in Camden, New Jersey.First responders were called to a building owned by the South Jersey Port Corporation the 1100 block of South Second Street at 10:45 p.m.Fire officials say a car crashed into the side of the building and burst into flames.Police say the driver was trapped inside and later died.Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating what led to the crash.The victim's identity has not been released.