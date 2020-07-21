1 dead after fiery crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.
It happened around 5 a.m. near the Vine Street Expressway in Northern Liberties.
The crash involved a van that burst into flames. Police said the driver crashed into the exit divider.
A portion of southbound I-95 had been shut down as police investigate. It has since reopened.
The name of the driver who was killed has not been released.
