1 dead after fiery crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.It happened around 5 a.m. near the Vine Street Expressway in Northern Liberties.The crash involved a van that burst into flames. Police said the driver crashed into the exit divider.A portion of southbound I-95 had been shut down as police investigate. It has since reopened.The name of the driver who was killed has not been released.