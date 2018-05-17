TRAFFIC

1 dead after train hits car in Lindenwold, New Jersey

1 dead after train hits car in Lindenwold, New Jersey. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4pm on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) --
One person is dead after a train struck a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Maple and Carlton.

The train was heading westbound at the time of the crash. NJ Transit said there were no passengers on board.

The train came to rest about 300 yards from the point of impact.

A burgundy Chrysler was crossing the tracks when the vehicle was hit in the driver's side.

The impact spun the car about 180 degrees. The Chrysler driver was killed.



The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation. New Jersey Transit said all safety mechanisms were in place at the crossing: lights were flashing and the gates were down.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

