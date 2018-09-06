TRAFFIC

1 dead after vehicle slams into tree in Delaware County

EDGMONT TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say a 59-year-old male was killed in a vehicle crash in Edgmont, Delaware County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the single crash on Gradyville Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not determined if the victim died from injuries sustained in the crash or an unrelated medical emergency.

They also say a dog was in the car but was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police have not released the victim's name.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newscar crashtraffic fatalities
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Truck dumps sand onto Schuylkill Expressway
Truck stuck under overpass, blocking ramp to MLK Drive
Atlantic City Rail Line suspended for months due to upgrade
Driver arrested for fatal NE Philadelphia hit-and-run identified
More Traffic
Top Stories
Video shows bed bug infestation in SEPTA bus seat
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
12 passengers fall ill after flying into Phila. Int'l Airport
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
First responders sickened during overdose investigation
AccuWeather: Cooler, wetter change moving in
Show More
Teen arrested for threat toward Upper Darby High School
Eagles fever rungs high ahead of season opener
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Vanilla Ice on Dubai flight: "It was chaos"
Brian Westbrook visits 6abc to give Eagles predictions
More News