1 dead after vehicle slams into tree in Delaware County

Police say a 59-year-old male was killed in a vehicle crash in Edgmont, Delaware County Thursday afternoon.Troopers responded to the single crash on Gradyville Road.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have not determined if the victim died from injuries sustained in the crash or an unrelated medical emergency.They also say a dog was in the car but was not injured.The crash remains under investigation.Police have not released the victim's name.------